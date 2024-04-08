The area of the Levee Dam break in Orsk, Russia - caused by Extra & Early Mountain Thaw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The area of the Levee Dam break in Orsk, Russia
3 DEAD, 1000S OF HOUSES FLOODED AFTER DAM BURST IN RUSSIA - heartbreaking footage above.
More than 4,000 people evacuated in Kazakhstan-bordering West Central Russian region of Orenburg region after levee collapsed in mountain city of Orsk.
Russian emergency crews working tirelessly to save civilians and prevent large-scale flooding across the region.