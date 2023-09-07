BIBLICAL EVENTS UNFOLDING [APOCALYPSE 16:4]

4 And the third poured out his vial upon the rivers and the fountains of waters; and there was made blood

The Apocalypse of St John (Revelation)





Chapter 16

-------------

JOSEPH CALLS FROM IRELAND WITH BIBLICAL WARNINGS, FROM 3 1/2 YEARS AGO. ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION?

----------

11 And I saw another beast coming up out of the earth, and he had two horns, like a lamb, and he spoke as a dragon.

12 And he executed all the power of the former beast in his sight; and he caused the earth, and them that dwell therein, to adore the first beast, whose wound to death was healed.

13 And he did great signs, so that he made also fire to come down from heaven unto the earth in the sight of men.

14 And he seduced them that dwell on the earth, for the signs, which were given him to do in the sight of the beast, saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make the image of the beast, which had the wound by the sword, and lived.

15 And it was given him to give life to the image of the beast, and that the image of the beast should speak; and should cause, that whosoever will not adore the image of the beast, should be slain.

16 And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.

17 And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. [666]

Revelation 13

Douay Rheims



