The Super Artificial Intelligence and Nanotech Complete Subjugation of Humanity Is Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview with military AI/nanotech whistleblower, Ryan Veli, he details the long term plan for a complete and total takeover of the Earth and humanity via Super Artificial Intelligence and Nanotech that has already been implanted into almost everything on Earth via chemtrails, vaccines and the food system. It’s Depression Week here at The Dollar Vigilante and this might be our most depressing video yet. There is hope though and it takes you waking up, getting spiritually connected and being incredibly smart to avoid the digital prison being constructed all around and even inside of us.
Ryan Veli’s website: https://ryanveli.com
TZLA Plasma Club: https://tzla.club
Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com
Liberpulco (Sept 4-6, 2025): https://anarchapulco.com/event/liberpulco-2025
The Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com