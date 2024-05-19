Japan’s Most Senior Oncologist Prof. Fukushima

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Genetic vaccines are totally unacceptable. The introduction of transgenes into the human body is gene therapy. How can this be considered acceptable for creating vaccines? If you encapsulate mRNA in nanoparticles and administer it you only get off target effects starting from the ovaries, to the brain, liver, spleen and bone marrow. The biggest problem is going to the bone marrow, the reproductive organs like the ovaries and then every possible organ. The fact that spike proteins are still detected in the rash after more than a year makes it obvious that mRNA is producing spike proteins. There is no way for a year old spike protein to remain in the rash and be detected. I didn't choose to get vaccinated because I think it was a foolish decision from the beginning..."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/