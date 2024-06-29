New American Daily | The Real Agenda Behind Government’s Vaccine Obsession





A congressional investigation reveals that White House officials bullied the largest book retailer in the world, Amazon, to suppress a pile of books critical not just of the Covid injection but vaccines in general. The list of childhood vaccines has grown exponentially over the last half century. All this begs the question: Since the government has made it clear that public safety is not its primary concern, why is it so obsessed with the public perception of vaccines?





