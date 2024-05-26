© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Let Them ERASE This From History
This video is about a famous Georgia trial, the trial of Leo Frank. The details of this trial have been purposefully twisted over time, images of news articles doctored, and any questioning about it silenced.
This video is highly sourced from supreme court documents, archives of original news articles, and statements from the victim's family.