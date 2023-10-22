BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NASA Just Solved The Solid State Battery - Gamechanger
1578 views • 10/22/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Oct 21, 2023


NASA Battery - Save Big on the Atmotube PRO air quality monitor Today!

https://bit.ly/3r298L4


Batteries are one of the hottest areas of research and development around the world. It's critical fo everything from grid storage, home backup, electric vehicles, and even short haul flight. But as the popularity of all these fields increase, certain questions are raised. The holy grail is supposed to be Solid state batteries, with no liquid electrolyte, and NASA thinks they might have made a breakthrough with their SABERS battery technology. So how does it work, is it legit, or just another pipedream? Let's figure this out together!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:20 - What we know

4:40 - Finding the right chemistry

7:35 - Why its special

11:30 - Aerospace Applications

14:40 - The Cons

17:20 - Other Players


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,solid state battery,lithium ion battery,energy storage battery,nasa,nasa solid state battery,nasa sabers battery,nasa solid-state battery,nasa sulfur selenium battery,nasa selenium battery,nasa space battery,NASA's New Solid State Battery Can REVOLUTIONIZE Travel,toyota solid-state battery,sulfur selenium battery,sulfur selenium battery nasa,sulfur selenium,sulfur selenium solid-state battery


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOcoGNZaUAM

Keywords
nasatechnologychemistrybatterytoyotaaerospaceenergy storagetwo bit da vincisolid state batteryspace batterylithium ion batterysulfur selenium batteryselenium battery
