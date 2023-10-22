NASA Just Solved The Solid State Battery - Gamechanger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
Oct 21, 2023
Batteries are one of the hottest areas of research and development around the world. It's critical fo everything from grid storage, home backup, electric vehicles, and even short haul flight. But as the popularity of all these fields increase, certain questions are raised. The holy grail is supposed to be Solid state batteries, with no liquid electrolyte, and NASA thinks they might have made a breakthrough with their SABERS battery technology. So how does it work, is it legit, or just another pipedream? Let's figure this out together!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:20 - What we know
4:40 - Finding the right chemistry
7:35 - Why its special
11:30 - Aerospace Applications
14:40 - The Cons
17:20 - Other Players
what we'll cover
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOcoGNZaUAM