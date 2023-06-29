Surfers, Time Lapse and Monster Wave at Praia De Magoito, Portugal.

Praia De Magoito in Portugal is a spectacular beach located north of the Portuguese capitol of Lisboa. It is popular with locals and outsiders alike. The word "praia" simply means "beach," In Portuguese.

I have spent some time and attention there over the years to capture interetsing, if not spectacular, videos and have combined some of my best here for your entertainment.

The beach is not large, and is not overly crowded very often except on weekends in the summer! But it has rocks and cliffs that make it possible for spectactular monster waves to develop at times. It takes some patence to catch the really amazing ones! Watching the waves strike the cliffs and watching the sun going down are popular pursuits by locals and those who become enamored with the place!

Enjoy our show!







