Vaxxed? Frontline Dr's Advice: We Don't Get Fooled Again!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr's Shirley Tenpenny, Simone Gold, & Stella Immanuel have boldly taken a Stand advising effective treatments for COVID-19, & Warning against submitting to mRNA Vaccines. Dr. Immanuel gives candid advice for those who have taken COVID Vaccines from a medical, as well as from an Eternal Spiritual perspective.