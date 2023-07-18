NATO armored vehicle attack near Orekhovo repelled, only corpses and burning Bradley BMPs remain. - @RVvoenkor Report

➡️New attacks by the 47th and 65th brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kopani-Rabotino defensive line on the Zaporozhye front ended in failure.

➡️Through the use of anti-tank guided missiles and artillery fire, at least three American Bradley BMPs were destroyed, along with several other armored vehicles. Up to three assault platoons of the AFU attempting to break through our defense were killed or wounded. The survivors fled back.

➡️The fighting has once again transitioned into a positional phase, with artillery fire exchanged from both sides. Russian forces are also eliminating the remnants of AFU soldiers scattered throughout the zones.