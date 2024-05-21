© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith on… Russia, Israel, Trump & the Swamp, Obama, and the Media Attacks on Joe Rogan
Dave Smith is a Libertarian, comedian and hosts the podcast “Part of the Problem.”
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00
Dave Smith on being a Libertarian
00:22:45
DC is the Most Powerful Organization in History
00:43:26
Trump is Hated by all of the Right People
01:14:01
Why Did America go into Iraq?
02:09:54
The War on Terror and post-9/11 Years