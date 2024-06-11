Russian Lancet Loitering Munitions Struck 40 Ukrainian Targets Past Week - All Footage

The Russian military damaged or destroyed 40 pieces of equipment of Kiev forces using Lancet loitering munitions during the past week.

The Ukrainian losses between June 2 and 8, all documented in video by Lostarmour.info, were:

Three Self-propelled howitzers, including one Polish-made Krab;

15 Towed howitzers, including one American-made M777, one American-made M119 and one American-made M198;

One multiple rocket launchers, a Czech-made RM-70;

Seven Main battle tanks;

Two infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, one Swedish-made CV90 and one American-made M1126 Stryker;

One engineering vehicles, a German-made Biber armored bridge layer;

Two air defense systems, one Soviet-made Osa and one Soviet-made Strela-10;

One electronic warfare system, a Ukrainian-made Bukovel-AD;

One radar, a Soviet-made P-18;

Six trucks and other military vehicles of unidentified types;

One warplane, a Soviet-made Su-25.

The Lancet was developed by the ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Russia’s defense giant Kalashnikov Concern. The company produces two versions of the loitering munition, the Izdeliye-52 with an endurance of 30 minutes and a one-kilogram warhead and the larger Izdeliye-51 that has an endurance of 40 minutes and is armed with a warhead weighting three kilograms.

The loitering munition flies towards the designated area with a GLONASS-aided inertial navigation system. After arriving in the area, the operator utilizes an onboard electro-optical system via a two-way data-link to detect, track and lock on the target. A laser-ranging system then controls the detonation of the warhead.

The small radar cross-section and minimal infrared signature of the electric-powered loitering munition makes it very difficult to detect and intercept, thus Ukrainian attempts to stop it have been mostly unsuccessful.

During May, Lostarmour.info documented a record 302 Lancet strikes. The number of documented strikes this month has already reached 51. It’s worth noting that many strikes remain classified, which means the real number of strikes could be much higher.





Source @South Front





