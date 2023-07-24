when she got out of the sack, Vida's eyes reflect tired, hurt, and abused eyes

Pitiful Animal





Only 3 months old but Vida was abandoned in a sack by the roadside

Probably many people were used to seeing this

But I didn't, I couldn't stand still and watch an animal in pain and did nothing

because indifference was stronger than throwing away a child.

Vida's eyes reflect tired, hurt, and abused eyes.

I cried a lot since I saw this little girl

I just ask God to give her a second chance in life

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

