Are you Prepared for the COVID Tsunami of Deaths?
Sourced of - Vejon Health - youtube.com/watch?v=ihgXQqfajKg
The recent discussion with Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr Rob Rennebohm was very sobering. Predictions of a looming health disaster!
Recent data from Mortality Watch supports the concern that deaths are rising across the Western world, and there is not enough attempts to mitigate the trend.
mortality.watch