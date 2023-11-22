NWO: Archbishop of Canterbury says get vaccinated to show love towards your neighbour!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Understanding the lies
What a crock! As a friend of the pope, Justin Welby is echoing what pope Francis said in 2021 that it was a moral obligation to get vaccinated when countless millions of vaccinated individuals have been severely injured or have died because of the poison / virus in the COVID-19 vaccines!
Do not get vaccinated if you want to live!
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].