Proposed Florida Election Law ALARMING Non-Citizen Voting Means Increased Chance Of ELECTION FRAUD

Stew Peters Show





Apr 27, 2023





Ron Desantis is definitely running for President and even though he hasn't officially announced, he is failing miserably.

Founder of Defend Florida Raj Doraisamy is here to expose a proposed election law that would drastically alter Florida’s election security.

SB7050 fails to fix several outstanding problems and creates new ones.

This bill is being rammed through the legislative process at the last minute right before the Florida legislature is set to adjourn.

In the state of Florida, if a non-citizen is on the voter rolls they can vote and this bill allows them to keep voting.

The bill specifically says that if you are not a government agency and if you are not using official sources, then your grievances may not be considered by local governments.

If this bill passes then vital information revealed in the documentary 2000 Mules would not be accepted.

Ron Desantis must veto this terrible piece of legislation.

For more information text the word “defend” to “91776”.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kt5xk-proposed-florida-election-law-alarming-non-citizen-voting-means-increased-c.html



