Saint Padre Pio and the Revelations of Mystic Maria Valtorta

Quo Vadis

Apr 24, 2023

Saint Padre Pio is one of the greatest saints of the 20th century.

His insight into the revelations of Maria Valtorta is certainly the most reliable because he often communicated with our Lord and Our Lady, often had instantaneous spiritual insights (such as the ability to read hearts); he had stigmata, he was a prophet, he is responsible for many miraculous healings and other miracles.

He also had many documented mystical experiences with other people, and he lived in the same country and at the same time as Maria Valtorta, who herself testified about mystical experiences with him.

From the handwritten testimonies of Rosa Giordani (spiritual daughter of Padre Pio), Marta Diciotti (homemaker and friend of Maria Valtorta), and from Maria's autobiography, we will explore some of these experiences.

The following are excerpts from a copy of a letter written by the spiritual daughter of Padre Pio, Rosa Giordani, to Doctor Emilio Pisani, the editor and publisher of the works of Maria Valtorta.

This letter is taken from the book published by Doctor Pisani entitled "Padre Pio and Maria Valtorta:

My name is Rosa Giordani, I am the spiritual daughter of Padre Pio.

By the way, I'm from Bologna, but I've lived here for many years with my mother, who was born in 1897, when Maria Valtorta was also born.

I am writing to tell you the following: the spiritual daughter of Padre Pio, Elisa Lucchi, known as Malvina, a year before Padre Pio's death, asked him at confession: "Padre, I have heard about Maria Valtorta's books.

Do you recommend I read them?

Padre Pio replied: "I'm not just recommending you, I'm ordering you! "

Some of the famous miraculous things related to Padre Pio are his supernatural scent of roses and his appearance in dreams.

Throughout history, various saints have been miraculously scented with a strong scent of roses, which could not be attributed to natural causes.

This fragrance indicates great sanctity and a sign of God's presence, and is also called "heavenly fragrance", "heavenly perfume" or simply "wonderful fragrance of roses".

Although Padre Pio never left the monastery in the physical sense, he was seen in different places, thousands of kilometers away, on numerous occasions.

He had a gift that very few saints have - the gift of bilocation.

Sometimes he would appear next to someone he wanted to help, and on other occasions his presence was felt by a unique scent.

It is unusual that Padre Pio had this smell even during his life.

It is known that Saint Teresa of Avila began to emit a "heavenly fragrance" immediately after her death.

It was similar with Saint Teresa the little flower, whose body began to smell strongly of roses in death.

There are numerous reports of the bodies of saints having an intense odor for years after burial, but few who had this odor during their lifetime.

Padre Pio answered questions about the smell like this: "What can I explain. . . It is simply my presence.

"Many people have testified that Padre Pio appeared in their dreams and that they talked to him.

These dreams were often followed by miracles such as healings or prophetic utterances by Padre Pio.

I saw Padre Pio in my dreams and I talked to him.

In my dreams, I saw him in ecstasy, after Holy Mass.

I saw his piercing gaze and felt the stigmata scar when he took my hand.

And not dreaming, but fully awake, I smelled his scent.

No garden with flowers smells so intensely as the heavenly fragrance that flooded my room on the night of July 25-26, 1941, or on the afternoon of September 21, 1942, at the moment when my friend spoke to Padra Pio about me.

In both cases, I later received the requested graces.

Marta also felt the smell.

It was so intense that it woke her up.

Then suddenly everything stopped, just as it had started.

(From Maria Valtorta's book "Mystical experience of communicating with Padre Pio in dreams and the experience of his well-known rose scent")

Father Daniel Klimek discusses this dream and draws some good conclusions:

All the sacred things from the dream are signs that her encounter was actually more than just a dream.

It was a bit deeper.

First, she has an experience after Holy Mass, the most sacred ritual between God and man on earth.

Second, she has an experience in a state of ecstasy, therefore she has an out-of-body experience.

Thirdly, there is a certain language in the dream, visible in the intimate details of the encounter - painful stigmata, a piercing gaze.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF6Rwi_h41A