French Farmers Block Major Roads Around Paris With Tractors As Part Of Ongoing Protests
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
29 views
Published a month ago

French Farmers Block Major Roads Around Paris With Tractors As Part Of Ongoing Protests.  French farmers blockaded major roads around Paris with their tractors as part of ongoing protests against new agricultural policies. | Forbes Breaking News

Keywords
parisfrench farmersblock major roadsongoing protests

