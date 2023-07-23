Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, July 22, 2023, # 415 ( Dane Wigington )

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch:

"Four Times More Toxic": How Wildfire Smoke Ages Over Time, that's the headline from a new European Commission report. So what changes occur with smoke over time? It becomes far more toxic due to oxidation and atmospheric chemical reactions. Will "official sources" ever address the ongoing geoengineering atmospheric particulate spraying that is taking place directly over the top of smoke canopies as a part of this equation? Not likely. Almost a thousand fires are now burning in Canada, climate engineering operations are inseparable from the incinerations that are occurring all over the world. "Climate collapse could happen fast" and the current "extinction event will be worse than first predicted", two not so pleasant admissions just issued by matrix media. Not because they care about the truth, but because they can no longer hide it. Is there still time to alter our current course before impact at full velocity? We will very soon know the answer to that question.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

