ZEROTIME NSW Elections, Australia Bound to the IHR, Russian Military Announcement

Maria Zeee Zerotime





March 15, 2023





This week we speak to independent candidate Kevin Loughrey about what really matters in the NSW election including immediately stopping our countries’ push for war, Tony Nikolic joins us to discuss Australia’s legal obligation to the IHR and we are also joined by The Aussie Cossack to discuss the huge announcement made by the Russian military this week.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d71w2-zerotime-nsw-elections-australia-bound-to-the-ihr-russian-military-announce.html



