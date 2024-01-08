In Berlin, Thousands of Farmers brought Several Thousand Tons of Manure to the city center. At daylight, they plan to Dump everything onto the Square.

In Berlin, thousands of farmers brought several thousand tons of manure to the city center. As daylight approaches, they plan to dump everything onto the square.
Dutch farmers will join German farmers tomorrow in blocking roads and consolidating protests against the German government
Farmer associations in France and Belgium also announced consolidation and actions in support of German farmers.
