© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Col Douglas Macgregor: Another prediction has come to pass. | Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
The strategic depths of U.S. military aid with Judge Andrew Napolitano & Colonel Douglas McGregor. Explore the geopolitical game shaping conflicts in Ukraine & Israel on #JudgingFreedom.
🌍 #Geopolitics #MilitaryAid
Another prediction has come to pass. Watch this clip of my Interview with @DougAMacgregor yesterday.
See the Full Interview Here:
https://rumble.com/v4dmr4b-col.-douglas-macgregor-does-the-us-have-a-coherent-foreign-policy-judging-f.html