REVERSE ♥ MYOCARDITIS [WITH NICOTENE] DR BRYAN ARDIS

“Sudden And Unexpected” - Reverse MYOCARDITIS. Dr. Bryan Ardis





Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1886755102339588602





• Lastly, this very helpful study repeatedly notes, “nicotine is also a potential candidate for treating ulcerative colitis, IBD, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis, and myocarditis.” The researchers note that “despite the health risks of toxic and/or carcinogenic chemicals in cigarettes, nicotine (by itself) has beneficial effects on a wide number of systemic inflammatory responses.”





By targeting specific receptors in the body, nicotine provides relief and significantly improves overall quality of life for patients.





https://deeprootsathome.com/nicotine-healing-long-covid-ms-autism-parkinsons-alzheimers/