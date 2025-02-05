REVERSE ♥ MYOCARDITIS [WITH NICOTENE] DR BRYAN ARDIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Sudden And Unexpected” - Reverse MYOCARDITIS. Dr. Bryan Ardis
Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1886755102339588602
• Lastly, this very helpful study repeatedly notes, “nicotine is also a potential candidate for treating ulcerative colitis, IBD, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis, and myocarditis.” The researchers note that “despite the health risks of toxic and/or carcinogenic chemicals in cigarettes, nicotine (by itself) has beneficial effects on a wide number of systemic inflammatory responses.”
By targeting specific receptors in the body, nicotine provides relief and significantly improves overall quality of life for patients.
https://deeprootsathome.com/nicotine-healing-long-covid-ms-autism-parkinsons-alzheimers/