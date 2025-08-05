BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why You're Being Told to Cut Power Usage Will Stun Society
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
1 month ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


😁 All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum

https://alfavedic.com/civilization

Rebuild Tooth Enamel Naturally


As A.I and cryptocurrency industries explode in growth, global energy demands are skyrocketing beyond current capacity leading to escalating competition between human society and artificial intelligence for energy and water resources. Industry, commerce and residential usage may be curtailed to redirect power to AI and cryptocurrency applications.


** Live Radio Show **

🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST (Thursday Nights 10-12 PM E.S.T)

rumble.com/c/CivilizationCycle

🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes Civilizationcycle.com


** Civilization Cycle Podcast **

🎧 Libsyn: adapt2030.libsyn.com

🎧iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt2030

🎧Civilization Cycle Podcast Channel

   / @civilizationcyclepodcast ⁩

Keywords
david dubynesustainabilityadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cycleglobal energy crisisfood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextenergy rationingpower shortageelectricity crisisdata centersai demandai and cryptocurrency energy demandfuture energy blueprintai energy crisiselectricity price increaseglobal power shortagesdata center expansioninfrastructure overloadelectricity warsfuture engineered for humanity
