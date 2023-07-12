BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ending Birthright Citizenship: Securing Our Borders, Protecting Our Nation
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 07/12/2023

Republicans are taking a stand on birthright citizenship, addressing a long-standing issue that has plagued the nation. In a move that has shocked the liberal establishment, Republicans openly support ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants. This loophole in citizenship laws has allowed exploitation for too long. It's not just a matter of fairness; it's about national security. Granting automatic citizenship incentivizes illegal immigration and shields criminals from deportation. Recent polls show that Americans, across party lines, favor ending birthright citizenship. Sealing this loophole isn't inhumane or discriminatory; it's about upholding the integrity of our laws. The Republican party proudly advocates for change, urging all Americans to join this fight. Take control of our borders and enforce our citizenship laws.

Keywords
current eventsrepublicansnationbordersbirthright citizenship
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy