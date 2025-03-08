BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SUPREME COURT 9-0 UNANIMOUS DECISION SET TO CHANGE SECOND AMENDMENT LANDSCAPE FOREVER❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
6
2008 views • 6 months ago

In this video I discuss critical Second Amendment cases set to be decided by the Supreme Court which will have major nationwide implications!


🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥

Instagram: / armedscholaryt

Twitter: / armedscholaryt

Twitch: / armedscholar


📷 My YouTube Setup 📷

Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96

Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H

Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT

Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU

Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV


Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.


DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pLlAab354I

Keywords
second amendmentsupreme courtlawsuitgun grabmulti pronged attack
