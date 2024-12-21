Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Houthis (Yemen) launched a ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv.
Judging by the video, the air defense system tried to intercept the missile, but was unsuccessful.
The missile was launched after Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's energy infrastructure the day before yesterday , which in turn were carried out in response to the Houthi launch of a ballistic missile.