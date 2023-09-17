BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Ayyadurai expresses a desire to serve America through Innovation and Bipartisanship
43 views • 09/17/2023

Dr. Ayyadurai expresses a desire to serve America through Innovation and Bipartisanship Join us for an extraordinary Zoom meeting hosted by Prof. Richard Claproth and Ole Dammegård, featuring a very special guest: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - a Presidential Candidate for U.S 2024 Host 1: Prof. Richard Claproth Host 2: Ole Dammegård Special Guest: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Panelist: DR. IR. Kun Wardana, A. MT In his bid for the U.S. presidency in 2024, Vellayappa Ayyadurai Shiva, renowned as the inventor of email and a multi-faceted MIT Ph.D. holder, brings a unique perspective to the political arena. His campaign is underpinned by a commitment to bridging the political divide and delivering practical solutions that transcend ideological boundaries. With a track record of founding seven successful high-tech companies and a background in scientific innovation, he seeks to leverage his problem-solving skills to create jobs and revitalize the American economy. Driven by the belief that America deserves better than partisan gridlock, Ayyadurai aspires to lead with a focus on the common good and bring about change that benefits all citizens. His candidacy embodies the hope of a fresh approach to politics in the United States, emphasizing the need for unity and pragmatic governance. Gladiator Bangsa Enlightenment Forum Date: Saturday 16 September 2023 Time: 20:30 - 22:30 Platform: Zoom Meeting ID: 327 313 1005 Password: gladiator https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3273131005 (Passcode: gladiator) Require authentication to join: Sign in to Zoom Register now to secure your spot! To register: WA to Poni Nendar +62 8593 510 7168

agenda 2030digital currencydigital idgreen agenda
