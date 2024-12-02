BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: Head of the Hama Military Security Directorate, General Adi Gase, was in the car at the time of the attack
6 months ago

Another episode of militants using FPV drones in Suran, north of Hama. 

According to militant sources, the head of the Hama Military Security Directorate, General Adi Gase, was in the car at the time of the attack. 

Adding: 

Clashes between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jaysh al-Islam militants over the governance of Aleppo escalated into violent clashes, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Damascus, who confirmed that HTS leader Abu Dhar Muhambal was killed and several Jaysh al-Islam militants were arrested. 

Adding: 

The terrorists of "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" managed to seize Aleppo with the help of Ukrainian advisers, a source close to the Syrian intelligence services told RIA Novosti. 

Ukrainian advisers assisted in preparing drones. Additionally, the terrorists used advanced American technologies. 

According to the source, Syrian army communications were jammed by powerful electronic warfare systems during the terrorists' offensive. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
