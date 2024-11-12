Insights from John Michael Chambers on America's Battle for Truth | JMC In The News 11/12/24

John Michael Chambers appears on Scott McKay's Tipping Point Radio show, Patriot Streetfighter, to discuss the recent important election insights. Dive into an intense discussion with John Michael Chambers, founder of Patriot.TV and longtime defender of truth, as he shares his candid take on the 2024 election aftermath.





From red-state victories to the fight against fraud, Chambers explores why the silence from political opponents is unsettling, urging patriots to stay vigilant as the journey to secure America’s future continues. He emphasizes the need for unity, prayer, and preparation while detailing what lies ahead. Stay informed and ready—visit JohnMichaelChambers.com for vital updates and resources.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





