During the Cold War, the U.S. government secretly explored extrasensory perception and psychokinesis through classified programs aimed at harnessing psychic abilities for military and intelligence purposes. The CIA, military branches, and the Stanford Research Institute conducted experiments, with the CIA concluding in 1975 that ESP had significant experimental support. By the mid-1990s, with the Cold War's end and advancing technology, the programs faded, though concepts like "sensemaking" continue to reflect the enduring legacy of this unorthodox era in U.S. history.





