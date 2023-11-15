NOW INSIDE Gaza Hospital Complex RAIDED BY IDF - One of the last videos to come out of Al-Shifa Hospital before the Israelis attacked it

Gaza Hospital RAIDED BY IDF - One of the last videos to come out of Al-Shifa Hospital before the Israelis attacked it. INFO DOWN BELOW TO THIS MOMENT:

Adding posted tonight, 14th.

BREAKING: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza:

➡️The Israeli enemy has officially informed us of its intention to raid the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

➡️We warn against committing a massacre at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

➡️We hold the enemy, the international community, and the United States responsible for the safety of medical personnel, the wounded, and displaced individuals at the Shifa Hospital.

Adding:

Journalists from Shifa report: Tanks have entered the Shifa hospital complex, machine gun and small arms fire can also be heard there.

Al-Shifa Hospital Doctor Muhammad Helles:

If we survive, we will send you photos of the raid by the occupation forces on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

At Shifa Hospital, we will be with our patients until the end.

Al-Shifa Hospital Doctor Muhammad Helles: Sounds of gunfire inside the medical complex

Head of the Department of Burns at Al Shifa Hospital, Ahmad Mikhallalati, speaking to Al Jazeera: We do not know if the Israeli military will kill us or if they just want to terrorize us. #Gaza

🇮🇱⚔️🇵🇸🏥 Palestinian Minister of Health to Al-Arabiya:

The Israeli army entered the offices of the director of Shifa Hospital.

Government Media Office in Gaza:

➡️The Israeli enemy army commits a heinous crime with premeditation and surveillance by targeting Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

➡️The enemy army opens fire inside the hospital despite its knowledge of the presence of approximately 9,000 medical staff, wounded, patients, and displaced individuals inside.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reports that the Israeli army has raided Al-Shifa Hospital, simultaneously firing indiscriminately within the hospital corridors.

The correspondent added that the Israeli forces are firing randomly towards windows and sections of Al-Shifa Hospital, coinciding with cutting off all communications from the hospital.

The Israeli occupation completely cut off electricity, internet and communications.

There are a number of doctors inside the hospital who have international communication lines to share with us anything new. They are unable to document photos due to the lack of the Internet. Only the sounds of heavy gunfire from the Israeli occupation are heard inside the patients’ rooms.

Gaza News correspondent:

We have lost contact with the entire medical staff inside the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza and we do not know what is happening there now and we ask God for safety for them

I WILL KEEP ADDING HERE IF ANYTHING COMES IN TONIGHT.



