UK GOVERNMENT NHS PROTOCOL NG163 TO USE USA DEATH ROW DRUG MIDAZOLAM TO ‘TREAT’ C19

128 views • 11/23/2023

Likely already shared but we must not forget and let the next phase war distract us.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.