Biden Administration HAS Attacked Russia First 09/13/2024

Today we see that the U.S. and UK officially approved Long-Range Attacks into Pre-War with Russia. The truth is, is Russia decides they have had enough, it is us, here in America, who will be hit by their missiles. NATO has been caught directly attacking Russia. A A-22 Foxbat Aircraft were launched today from Finland and attempted to attack Russia’s Olenya Base in Murmansk.

00:00 – Casus Belli

01:15 – U.S. Approve long Range Attacks

10:15 – Dumitru’s Warning

12:54 – NATO Caught

15:11 – Pre-War Phase

18:35 – How does Israel Fit in?

20:23 – Full Scale War Plan

22:46 – Why the Exodus from the Dollar?

