Algae Series #1
Santa Monica Filtration
Santa Monica Filtration
17 views • 9 months ago

Algae Series #1 from Santa Monica Filtration


Join us and our customers as we look at their scrubber growth. All models (except DIY) are available at www.Santa-Monica.cc


Algae is alive, and growth varies from tank to tank, and freshwater to saltwater, and amount of feeding, etc.


Following are trademarks or tradedress of Santa Monica Filtration®:


DROP and DROP Scrubber® and it's various model numbers,

SURF and SURF Scrubber® and it's various model numbers,

HOG and HOG Scrubber® and it's various model numbers,

RAIN and it's various model numbers,

GEM and GEM5®,

SLIP and SLIP.7,

The red cap of the RAIN scrubber,

The rounded dome lid of the RAIN scrubber,

The overall shape of the DROP, SURF, HOG, RAIN, GEM and SLIP products.



Various design and utility patents, both issued and pending, including in China, are owned by Santa Monica Filtration®

