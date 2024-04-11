⚡BREAKING: Catherine Herridge Torches CBS News For Locking Her Out And Seizing Her Files After Firing Forbes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📌BREAKING: Catherine Herridge Torches CBS News For Locking Her Out And Seizing Her Files After Firing. At today's House Judiciary Committee hearing, journalist Catherine Herridge spoke about her efforts to protect sources, and expressed support for the PRESS Act.
Full story The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the PRESS Act and press freedom at Forbes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS_cQrRyLTQ