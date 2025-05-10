MOTB WAKE UP SERIES! PALISADES AND NEEDLES ADMINISTERS THE MARK OF THE BEAST

I will have a short series over the mark of the beast one more time. and this one I will show that the palisades is the main meaning of the word Mark that we need to look at. The needles and the palisades look the same because that is how John in Revelation described it. I will not get into the buying and selling in this video. this one has confused most. The buying and selling already happened with the lockdowns. now it may return with the round too, but it already happened for sure the first time. what we need to see is what the mark actually is and not worry about the buying and selling until we establish just what the MOTB is.

