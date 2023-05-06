Stew Peters, Teaches The BBC Some Lessons.





Source:-

Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





https://rumble.com/v2lw3e0-bbc-doesnt-want-you-to-see-this-stew-peters-goes-head-to-head-with-bbc-watc.html





Watch behind the scenes footage the BBC doesn’t want you to see.



The BBC attempts and fails to discredit the wildly successful documentary “Died Suddenly”.

Stew financed and released “Died Suddenly” to save lives from the murderous Covid cult.

Throughout the interview Stew exposes the pro-vaxx lies parroted by the mainstream media.

The BBC continues to promote a bioweapon injection that is killing children.

The fake news “journalists” were completely caught off guard and not prepared to answer Stew’s questions about why embalmers are finding white fibrous clots inside the vaccinated dead.

Stew reminds the BBC of vaccinated Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on national television.

The average number of professional athletes who have collapsed during competition is 5 to 10 per year.





In the last year that number has climbed to over 1000. The United States is funneling money into the fake construct of a country called Ukraine. The Covid-19 pandemic was used to enact a massive worldwide depopulation event. People must be held accountable for their blatant crimes against humanity and that also includes lying journalists.





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Stu Peters, BBC, Died Suddenly