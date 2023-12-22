🤹‍♂️ The surprising secret to work life balance! ⚖️

Create New Account
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

🌈 Dive into the secrets of work-life balance with Karl Becker, a consultant, coach, author, speaker and the founder of Improving Sales Performance.

🔗 https://bit.ly/3FS8cg1

🌟 According to Karl, the game-changer is surrendering to teamwork and strategy. 🤝

🌐 Discover how intentional actions, clarity, purpose, and empowering your team can revolutionize your work-life balance. 🌐

Feeling like the hero? Karl's insights will change your perspective.

Don't miss out! 🚀 Click the link in our bio or check the description for the full episode. 🎧

