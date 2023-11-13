The REAL reason why the Jewish people have always faced HATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Nov 13, 2023
Throughout history, the Jewish people have been targeted over and over again. But why have the Jews been so hated throughout history? Glenn reviews a few theories that he believes are flat-out lies. Then, he gives the one reason he believes is true: "The Jewish people know who they are...They are God's chosen people." The Jews have a covenant with God. But America also made a covenant, Glenn says, and we must remember it as the world turns against us: "If we're looking for a way out of our situation, the surest way is to follow the example of the Jew. Remember who you are."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zDUDlLGOOw