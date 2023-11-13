BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The REAL reason why the Jewish people have always faced HATE
525 views • 11/13/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 13, 2023


Throughout history, the Jewish people have been targeted over and over again. But why have the Jews been so hated throughout history? Glenn reviews a few theories that he believes are flat-out lies. Then, he gives the one reason he believes is true: "The Jewish people know who they are...They are God's chosen people." The Jews have a covenant with God. But America also made a covenant, Glenn says, and we must remember it as the world turns against us: "If we're looking for a way out of our situation, the surest way is to follow the example of the Jew. Remember who you are."


