GOP Reverts to Weak ‘Ol Party Status Just In Time For Impeachment Vote

Yesterday afternoon, the House GOP failed to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in yet another embarrassing debacle showing how incapable the Grand Old Party is at anything other than talking a good game. We discuss the Republicans who blocked the vote and their stated reasons for it.
Other stories in this episode:
@ 11:16 | A three-judge panel ruled that Donald Trump was not protected by presidential immunity in his D.C. election case;
@ 21:44 | American lawmakers are raising the alarm bells about the World Health Organization’s subversive Pandemic Treaty.
@ 33:27| The CEO of The John Birch Society discusses what the American people can do about representatives who don’t represent them.