I coached basketball, played squash and rode crew!
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Host: I just learned something new right at this very show from you. I tell you something else I learned about today from Dr. Judy. You might not believe this. You're what, 5’2’”, 5’3”?

Judy Mikovits: 4”

Host: 5’4”, okay,

Judy Mikovits: I might have shrunk

Host: I just know, because you're one of the few people here that's actually shorter than I am. I'm a very short guy, but she actually used to coach men's basketball, and not only that,

Judy Mikovits: I played it.

Host: She played it. I've run into people here that she used to play squash with in her earlier days, and they still have bruises from how badly she beat them. And is it true that you also used to row? You did crew?

Judy Mikovits: I rode crew at University of Virginia, so that's why I have such a big upper body.

Host: Good shoulders.

Judy Mikovits: Yeah, good shoulders. So I rode the bow seat on the first women's team, because we were only the second women's class in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Virginia 1976.

Host: Is that four people were on or?

Judy Mikovits: It was an eight. We wrote an eight. And so they'd take anybody that could basically sit in the boat, not drown. It was funny. I mean, it was so much fun. And now that University of Virginia crew team has been one of the perennial champions across the country.

10/19/2024 - His Glory interview, Dr Judy Mikovits, Lee Dundas & more at ReAwaken America, Selma, NC: https://hisgloryme.subspla.sh/mb2q256

Keywords
healthnewstruthvirginiasportsuniversitybasketballcrewjudy mikovitssquashhis glory
