© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇱🇧🇮🇱 The first footage of Hezbollah using an attack FPV drone on a target on the Israeli-Lebanese border. In this episode, the anti-aircraft system for combating drones Drone Dome came under attack in area of the city of Metula.
The video also shows the moment of the destruction of reconnaissance equipment located on the tower using an anti-tank missile system.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/