McCarthy is soooo..... justified in his anger at Matt Gaetz.. just listen

CSPAN: Former speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on his frustration with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and where things stand with the speaker election:
“The whole country would scream at Matt Gaetz right now… [DUDE, NOT!!! ]
How do you have 4% of your conference remove a speaker when you have 96% there?”
He cant let go, can he? Stuck on the fact that Matt & Co. held him to his promises which he reneged on.