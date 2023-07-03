Signs of the end times: Christian woman arrested for silently praying outside abortion clinic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is a British Christian woman who was arrested by British police for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. It appears that prayers to the Christian God of the universe is a threat to public safety. This is how hateful the world has become against Christians.
The Lord Jesus Christ did warn us, as a sign of the end times that would precede His return in the clouds of heaven: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake (Matthew 24:9).
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].