Signs of the end times: Christian woman arrested for silently praying outside abortion clinic

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters.



Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is a British Christian woman who was arrested by British police for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. It appears that prayers to the Christian God of the universe is a threat to public safety. This is how hateful the world has become against Christians.



The Lord Jesus Christ did warn us, as a sign of the end times that would precede His return in the clouds of heaven: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake (Matthew 24:9).



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].