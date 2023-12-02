"LOOK TO THE PAST" - ANCIENT EGYPT, NEPHILIM SEED & HYBRIDS WALKING AMONG US

#EGYPT #AFRICA #HYBRID WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Ancient societies allowed many practices and beliefs that are making a comeback in the modern world. Sorcery and other evils were once driven into the shadows but are now on the rise, as people openly abandon Yah's ways to seek after power from the dark realm. Yah is warning that soon the cost for witchcraft and other wickedness will be paid. HYBRIDS EXIST IN OUR WORLD- Hear the ways that they blend and increase their numbers before the day of reckoning. If you hear the voice of the Spirit warning you in these last days- repent in the name of Jesus. Amen.



RELATED PROPHECY:

HUMANOIDS (ROBOTS), SERPENT & MARINE KINGDOM: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4lvzMXcIUJE





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *do not* use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog



SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





Isis Horus Ra Egypt ancient civilization historical history society dark arts magic witchcraft divination sorcery sorcerer witch diviner psychic dead embalm necromancy necromancer ritual soothsayer spell spellbind alchemy alchemist experiment nephilim hybrid monster women men degenerate darkness mating breeding program

