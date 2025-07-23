Obama's Treason Exposed - The Movie We're Watching

In this explosive episode of Global Defense War, host John Michael Chambers is joined by an elite panel of military and intelligence experts—Derek Johnson, Riccardo Bosi, Michael Jaco, Josh Reid, and Tom Lennox—to dissect the historic takedown of the deep state.





Key Topics Covered:





Obama’s Treason & Imminent Arrest: Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell allegations, military tribunals, and the looming executions for crimes against humanity.





Epstein Files Misdirection: Why Trump called it "old news" and the deeper military operations underway.





Financial System Reset: XRP, CBDCs, and the collapse of the Federal Reserve—how Trump’s gold-backed economy will dismantle globalist control.





The Movie We’re Watching: CGI masks, central casting, and which high-profile figures are already dead or replaced.





Spiritual War & Global Purification: The military’s role in dismantling the deep state’s shadow government.





Panel Highlights:





Michael Jaco reveals insider details on Osama bin Laden’s takedown and parallels to Obama’s fate.





Josh Reid exposes the dark truth behind Epstein’s global blackmail network and its ties to intelligence agencies.





Riccardo Bosi breaks down Australia’s Masonic purge and whistleblower testimonies.





Derek Johnson connects Trump’s executive orders to the silent military takeover.





Tom Lennox unveils the 10-year plan to dismantle the deep state’s financial empire.





This is the war the world isn’t being told about. The walls are closing in—evil is losing its grip.





