Babylon is fallen: fallen Christian churches preach false LGBTQ gospel

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 28, 2025





The fallen Christian church are preaching a false gospel, a gospel on the tolerance towards sexual sins and the LGBT movement.





Ephesians 5:11, the man of God, Paul, writes: And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. We must reprove and EXPOSE the unfruitful works of darkness and have NO fellowship with darkness and the fallen Christian churches are in darkness.





The Vatican wants to NORMALIZE homosexuality since 80% of the Vatican’s prelates are homos. They have no desire for women as shown in Daniel 11:36-37.





To all of you who are members of these fallen churches, God says to you in His fourth and LAST angelic message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon, to COME out of the homo and pedo-led babylonian roman catholic church and her harlot protestant daughter churches, all of which are embracing a false gospel of tolerating and normalizing sexual sins.





COME OUT of her says God in Revelation 18:4-5 before God will destroy them with fire in Revelation 18:8-9 as He did with Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19:24.





Either you follow and obey your fallen churches and her false doctrines or you obey God (Acts 5:29).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington