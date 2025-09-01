BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Babylon is fallen: fallen Christian churches preach false LGBTQ gospel
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
650 followers
51 views • 3 weeks ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 28, 2025


The fallen Christian church are preaching a false gospel, a gospel on the tolerance towards sexual sins and the LGBT movement.


Ephesians 5:11, the man of God, Paul, writes: And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. We must reprove and EXPOSE the unfruitful works of darkness and have NO fellowship with darkness and the fallen Christian churches are in darkness.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fsVzwK9TJs


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/250657/cardinal-marx-celebrates-mass-marking-20-years-of-queer-worship-and-pastoral-care


https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/250573/german-catholic-bishops-leader-calls-for-change-to-catechism-on-sexuality


The Vatican wants to NORMALIZE homosexuality since 80% of the Vatican’s prelates are homos. They have no desire for women as shown in Daniel 11:36-37.


https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children


https://www.voanews.com/a/investigation-400-000-may-have-suffered-sexual-abuse-from-spain-s-clergy-lay-people/7330854.html


https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-10-16/archdiocese-of-los-angeles-to-pay-880-million-in-the-largest-clergy-sexual-abuse-settlement


https://www.dw.com/en/germany-record-numbers-of-catholics-leaving-the-church/a-66058149


To all of you who are members of these fallen churches, God says to you in His fourth and LAST angelic message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon, to COME out of the homo and pedo-led babylonian roman catholic church and her harlot protestant daughter churches, all of which are embracing a false gospel of tolerating and normalizing sexual sins.


COME OUT of her says God in Revelation 18:4-5 before God will destroy them with fire in Revelation 18:8-9 as He did with Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19:24.


Either you follow and obey your fallen churches and her false doctrines or you obey God (Acts 5:29).


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected].


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and truefallen christian churcheslgbtq gospel
