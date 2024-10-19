Naomi Wolf on The Pfizer Papers

On this episode of The Truth Expedition we have the honor of interviewing Dr. Naomi Wolf about her incredible new book, The Pfizer Papers. The book, available on Amazon linked below, highlights the nearly half a million pages Pfizer and the FDA sought to conceal for 75 years, but thanks to Aaron Siri and many others, the FDA was forced to release the documents i batches of fifty thousand pages a month. Naomi and a team of experts scrutinized the data to uncover a pile of lies regarding the safety and efficacy of Pfizer Covid vaccines. We discuss fertility and reproduction issues, the attempts at hiding vaccine dangers from the public, whether the release was intentional, and the resultant population trends.





Please support Naomi and pickup your copy of The Pfizer Papers from Amazon:

https://tinyurl.com/48727wwv





Follow Naomi’s work on Substack here:

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/





Look over the documents for yourself on Naomi’s site here:

https://dailyclout.io/