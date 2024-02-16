The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Forgiven And Empowered

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Forgiveness is mysteriously one of the most important tenets of a redeemed life.





The Impact of Forgiveness

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

God's grace and kindness to us should naturally flow to others.

Matthew 18:21-35

When Peter asked Jesus about forgiveness, he probably thought he was being generous by asking if seven times was enough. In a place and time where grace and mercy were in short supply, the disciple likely felt himself incredibly charitable. So imagine his surprise when Jesus replied, “I do not say to you, up to seven times, but up to seventy-seven times” (Matt. 18:22).'





Music Video credit:

Leaderdogs for the Blind - Fighting Gravity

Put Leaderdogs For The Blind on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3TqaTO9





The Rock Almighty

Part Of The US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net